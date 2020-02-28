Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Map Project Update, Marketing, Community Grant Matrix, Business Outreach, Dairyland Power- Genoa, Other Business, Next Mtg- April 6th.
Human Services—ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Banta Building, 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua. Staff member report, Term Limits for Board Members, Dementia/Caregiver Support Specialist, Nutrition and Transportation sub-committee meeting updates, Data and Statistics Report, Member Discussion and feedback, Set meeting next meeting date.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. March 4th, Erlandson Office bldg. 1st Floor Conference Room; 2020 Spring Flood outlook; Damage Assessment Software; Director’s Report (Professional Development Leadership Academy, Trainings/2020 Exercise Plan, Continuity of Operations plan update); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
The Buildings & Facilities Committee—meets at 09:30:00 a.m. Mar 05 2020, in Courthouse Annex Room 102 , Garage Roof, Register of Deeds Walk Up Window/Lobby Entry Estimate, Buildings Management Solutions, Remove Manual Locks, Department Head Report—Highway Shop Update, Parking Lot Signs, Erlandson Parking Lot, Update Card Swipes, Approve Vouchers, Schedule Next Meeting