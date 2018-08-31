VERNON COUNTY
Finance Committee: Order of appearances for the year 2019 county budget hearings. Sept. 5, Sept 6 (Sept. 11, if necessary), Sept. 18, 2018, county boardroom of the Courthouse Annex. There would be a quorum of any committee present — for information only.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
8:30 a.m. Finance Committee
9:00 AM District Attorney
9:10 AM UW-Extension
9:30 AM Treasurer
9:50 AM Highway
10:00 AM Building & Facilities
10:15 AM Grant Writer
10:30 AM Register of Deeds
10:45 AM Coroner
11:00 AM Econ.Dev./Tourism/Promotion
11:15 AM Clerk of Court/Fam.Court Comm.’
NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch
together with no discussion or action
1:00 PM Human Services
1 :20 PM Aging
1=3o PM Zoning ‘
1:40 PM Solid Waste & Recycling
RECESS FOR THE DAY
Thursday, Sept. 6
9:00 AM LWCD/Parks/Land Info
9:20 AM Health
9:40 AM Veterans
10:00 AM Computer Resource
10:15 AM Emergency Management
10:30 AM Personnel
10:40 AM Corporation Counsel
10:50 AM County Clerk/Elections
11:00 AM County Libraries
11:15 AM County Farm _ ‘
NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch
E together with no discussion or action
1:00 PM Sheriff Department
1:20 PM Vernon Manor
1:40 PM Review of miscellaneous budget categories not represented by a committee or dept. adm.
RECESS FOR THE DAY
Tuesday, Sept. 11
9:00 AM Call-back of departments if necessary
Tuesday, Sept. 18
FOLLOWING COUNTY BOARD METING
12:01 p.m. review/revise/act on final departmental budget projections, estimated revenues and tentative tax levy.
Agenda times are approximate and may vary slightly due to length of department presentations and committee questions.
Emergency Management Committee meets meets at 09:30a.m. September 5th, 1 st Floor Conference Room, Erlandson Office bldg. Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan update; Director’s Report (Current Projects List, trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; other items for discussion; confirm next meeting date.
The Vernon County Transportation Coordinating Committee meets at 12:00 pm at VARC Inc. in Viroqua on September 5, 2018. Transportation program updates will be provided. Set next meeting date, time and location.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 10:00 a.m. August 6, 2018, County Board Room, Emergency Lighting, Door Locks, Jail Roof, Wi-Fi Access Points, County Board Speaker System, Virtualization System, Department Head report – Highway Shop update, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, September 10 at 1:30pm at Sidie Hollow Park – Main Shelter, Review of Bills, 2019 Budget, Economic Development Coordinator Update, 7x7 Event, EDA Grant with City of Viroqua, Ho-Chunk Requests, Reports, Other Business, next meeting.
The Veterans Service Committee will meet at 08:30 on 11 Sept. 2018 in the Basement conference room of the Banta Building to discuss the veterans service officers report of benefits applied for by veterans in the last 3 months, review bills and authorize payment, State Transportation Grant and chargers.
Veteran Service Commission meets 1:00 p.m. 11 Sept. 2018 in the basement of the Banta Building to discuss needy veteran’s issues and payments if there are any, Grants, Damaged Flag Holders, and confirm next meeting dates.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30am on September 12th, 2018 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling, S3705 Co. Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Hiring Replacement of Part- Time On-Call Landfill Operator, Tipping Fees, Department Update, and Public Hearing for Flow Control Ordinance.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, September 13th, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Dispatch consoles request for proposal sealed bid opening and Adjournment.
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 10:00 a.m., September 11, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review Aug. 10 proceedings. Audience to visitors. Administrator’s report. Cost of repair of ambulance entrance, and walkway, railing to dumpster. Garbage and waste update. Discussion of Future on Vernon Manor. Approve monthly bills and financials. Any other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
