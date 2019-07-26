VERNON COUNTY
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 am July 30, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; General Reports From Departments Managing Land Information; Land Information Budget; Letter of Intent to Participate in the 2020 WROC Aerial Imagery Project; Notice/Solicitation for Interest in Citizen Position on Land Information Council; Audience to Visitors; Confirm next meeting.
Executive Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. July 31, 2019 in the Erlandson Building Basement Conference Room. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Discuss Salary Increases by Departments, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:00 a.m. August 1, 2019, in the County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Limit Courthouse Parking, Possible Personnel Office Move, Treasurer Office Remodel, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update and Roof Contract.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on August 13, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permits, Administrators Report, and Heidi Jansky to address committee.
