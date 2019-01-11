VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., January 11, 2019, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review Dec. 4 and 11, 2018 proceedings. Audience to visitors. Closed Session to Wisconsin Statues 19.85 (1) (f). 2018 Write-offs: Administrator’s report. Discussion on Future of Vernon Manor. Approve monthly bills and financials. Any other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9a.m. Jan. 14, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on vouchers; Program Reports by Unit; Discussion on contracts, bid process and requirements; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Executive Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. January 16, 2019, Third Floor, Vernon County Annex. Discussion to include purpose and plan for the newly established Executive Committee.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on January 17, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, Administrators Report, closed session for reclassification discussion, meet with Amish Community regarding use of septic systems.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. January 17, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer report, Grant report, Drug Court Grant update, Renewal of Audit Contract, Review bills and Authorize payments; Confirm next meeting date. Following adjournment the committee will be attending a workshop training on Fraud Prevention – Safe Guards and Responsibilities to protect County Funds and Records in the County Board room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.