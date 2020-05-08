Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV / UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Resolution-Ontario tower, and Adjournment.
Legal Affairs will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, via WebEx call. The committee will review bills, authorize payments, review offers on county-owned property and review procedures for citizen petitions seeking referendums; discuss citizens participation in a resident displacement and relocation program, and reports on loss control and worker compensation.
