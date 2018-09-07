VERNON COUNTY
Economic Development Advisory Committee meets Monday, September 10, at 11 a.m. in the County Boardroom, EDA Application Update, Proposed TID Number 7 and Boundary Discussion, Future City of Viroqua and Vernon County Development Agreement Discussion, EDA Grant and CDBG — Updates, Next Steps, Other Topics, Next Meeting Date.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:00 a.m. on September 11, 2018 in Conference Room 309 at the Courthouse. Agenda items include: review and approve minutes from August 1st & 6th, 2018 meeting, review and approve vouchers, Health Insurance Renewal Presentation by Horton Group, possible closed session with initial exchange of contract proposals to WPPA, set next meeting date, and adjourn.
Highway Committee meets at 1 p.m. September 11, 2018, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on ATV requests; Discussion and possible action on payment for damages due to road hazards; Discussion and possible action on CTH JJ Bridge; Discussion and possible action on Bridge Program funding; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) — 2018 flood update; Budget update.
Board of Health meets Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; 2019 budget; Next meeting date.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. September 13, Room 309, Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Concerns on County Officials, Resolution – Authorizing participation in class action suit-payments in LIEU of Taxes Act (PILT) Litigation, Ordinance, Solid Waste Flow Control, Resolution—Rules of the Board, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Update on preservation of County Monuments, Corporation Counsel Activity update, discussion of Opioid Litigation (with request to approve CLE, re: Opioid suit); Kica ERD claim; Liability—re: dams, Set next meeting date.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, Sept 13 at 9:30 am, Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Approval of the 2019 Budget, Approval to Purchase McKibbin Property Update, Approval to Apply for the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant, Review and Approval of Eagles Park (BA-17) Plunge Pool Repair Bids.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11 a.m September 13, 2018, UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator report — Update of Upcoming Programming; Refilling Family Position; Copy Machine Replacement; Area Extension Director Report—2019 Contract Language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.