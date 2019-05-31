VERNON COUNTY
Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30a.m. May 31, 2019 ADRC Conference room. Review of IT Bills; Project Updates; Questions and Statements from IT Committee.
The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 2pm on Monday June 3rd, 2019, on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building. Public forum, finance review, wayside park support payment proposals, trail work updates, Friends update, Social media update, New business, set next meeting date.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 4:00 p.m. June 4th, Courthouse Annex room 309. Review/Approve Manure Spill Response Plan; Review/possible approval of County Burn Ban Ordinance; Discussion/possible action on purchase of new Mobile Air Trailer; Discussion/possible action on purchase of mobile radio for pick-up; Director’s Report (Review Capital Expenditure Requests, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
County Board of Supervisors meets at 5:00 p.m. on June 4, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse. IT update, Purchase of Revolving Loan Fund Portfolio, 2019 Ho Chunk Funds for Flood Recovery, Zoning Administrator Overlap, Centralize Grant Agreements, Rules of the Board – Land and Building Sales and Purchases, Transportation Resolution, Certified Survey Map & Plat Review, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.
The Vernon County Transportation Coordinating Committee meets at 12:00 p.m. at Running Inc. in Viroqua on June 5, 2019. Program updates will be provided. Set next meeting date, time and location.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. June 6, 2019, in the County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Banta Roof, Long Term Planning, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
Human Services—ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets June 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Banta Building, 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua. Clements Report: sub-committees (Nutrition and Transportation), Data and Statistics; 2019 Change Project; Future Funding Proposals; Take Action on 2020 Suggested Donation for senior meals; Committee member feedback and guidance; Set next meeting date.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on June 11, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, vote on Cell Tower Permits, Administrator’s Report, and closed session for Corporation Counsel on Zoning v. Hall/Stafslien.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, June 13, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
