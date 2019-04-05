VERNON COUNTY
Economic Development Advisory Committee meets Friday, April 5th at 8:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, EDA Grant Update, Next Steps, Other Topics, Next Meeting Date.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on April 9, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, discussion on Town Permits, review/approve payment of bills, legal process update, Administrators Report.
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 am April 9, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; General Reports From Departments Managing Land Information; Consider Revising CSM Review Ordinance to a CSM/Plat Review Ordinance; Audience to Visitors; Confirm next meeting.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, April 11th, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Radio Service Engineer—Discussion, and Adjournment.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. April 11, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Review and approve 2019 bids for seal coat emulsion, seal coat chips, asphalt (paving and/or plant), and gravel; Discussion and possible action on Stepp Lawsuit (may go into closed session); Discussion and possible action on ATV/UTV ordinance; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – New shop update; Road bans- class B discussion.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, April 11th at 9:30 am, Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Roberts Fishing Easement Nonrenewal, Approval to Hire up to Two Summer Interns, Water Testing Program Update, Approval for Snowmobile Grant Resolution, Approval for Outdoor Recreation Aids Resolution, Blackhawk Park Update, Phosphorus Municipality Opportunities for Vernon County, Approval for Special Permit Camping at Duck Egg, Approval to Purchase a Weigh Pad Scale, McKibbin Property Acquisition Update, Approval to Purchase a Trailer, Dams Update, Annual Non-Metallic Mining Update.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. April 11, 2019; UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report — Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Position Update -~ FoodWIse Coordinator; Teen Court Report.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. on April 11, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Citizens United, Corporation Counsel Survey, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Committee members reports/questions, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law, Discuss Ordinance of Exotic animals, Messer ERD Litigation, Set next meeting date.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. on April 11, 2019 at the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., April 12, 2019, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. CLA conference call. Administrator’s report. Approve monthly bills and financials. Closed Session to Wisconsin Statues 19.85 (1) (f). (QAA minutes). Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9a.m. April 15 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on vouchers; Discuss and Take Action on Resolution RE: 2019 State Mental Health Institutions Budget; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 pm April 15th Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Update on call 2017-02; Discussion on new committee members; Discussion on HazMat call 2015-01(may enter into closed session); Review By-laws; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
