Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM June 2, 2020 at the Vernon County Highway Shop, 1335 Railroad Ave., Viroqua WI 54665. Election -Oath, County Supervisor District 13, Coulee Cap Annual report, Strategic Planning Overview, Update on Vernon Manors Residential Care Apartment Complex, Zoning Conditional Use Permit, Community Development Block Grant Program, Antidisplacement and Relocation Assistance Plan for CDBG, Covid 19 Response Update, Authorizing Construction of 32 unit Residential Care Apartment Complex on Vernon Manor Campus, Designation of Official County Financial Institutions, Flood Plain Ordinance, Governing Requirements and procedure for Advisory Referendums, Memorials, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing/Special Committees, Unfinished Business, Adjournment.Due to Covid 19 in person attendance is not allowed at this time. This meeting will be live streamed for public viewing on Vernon County Wisconsin’s YouTube Channel. Please click the link to view: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIFI4oZa7bNJ-scFf0ETEigA recording of the meeting will be saved on the channel for future viewing.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 10:00 a.m., June 3rd via WebEx. Discussion/Action on payroll for Emergency Operations Center Staff; Discussion/ Action on meals for Emergency Operations Center; Director's Report (Emergency Operations Center Update, Equipment Storage Space update, Trainings/exercises); Responses Made; Presentation/ Approval of vouchers and Invoices; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:00 a.m., June 4, 2020 via Cisco WebEx. Review and Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting, Public Use of Buildings, Intergovernmental Agreement, Building Options -Lease, Buy, Sell, Highway Building Land Sale/Lease, Department Head Report -Air Test, County Farm Acres, Garage, Construction Easements, Review and Approve Vouchers for Payment, Set Next Meeting
