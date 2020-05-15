Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. May 18, 2020, via WebEx. Election of Chair and Vice Chairperson; Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. May 18th, Via WebEx. Election of committee Chairperson; Election of committee Vice Chairperson; Election of committee Secretary; Approval of new committee member to replace Dennis Brault; Discussion/ action on HazMat physicals for 2020; 2020 HazMat and Computer Equipment Grant update; Discussion/ Action on Fire Extinguisher company; Discussion/ possible action on charging rent for HazMat equipment storage; Update on off-site planning facilities; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 3:00 p.m. on May 18, 2020 via Cisco WebEx. Update on the Nutrition Program due to COVID-19, update on the Coon Valley congregate site, review and discuss the LaFarge and Westby meal sites, 2021-2022 Nutrition Program RFP update, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Meeting will be live streamed for the public. Treasurer report, Grants report, Purchasing Voting Machines, Finance Procedures for Acct Payable with Human Services, Resolution-Designation of County Financial Institutions, Resolution-Ontario Area radio Tower Construction, Emergency Management Credit Card, Covid 19 Emergency Operations Center expenses update, Strategic Financial Review, Review Monthly Bills, Confirm Next Meeting Date, Adjourn.
