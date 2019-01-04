VERNON COUNTY
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9 a.m. January 8th, 1st Floor Conference Room, Erlandson Office Bldg. Department Head review (may enter into closed session); Director’s Report (2018 Flood After Action Review, Current Projects List); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; other items for discussion; confirm next meeting date.
Vernon Manor Trustees meet Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 5 p.m. Vernon Manor Conference Room. Discussion of Contract with Clifton Allen Larson. Chair may entertain motion to enter into closed session, Wisconsin Statues 19.85(1) (e). Set next meeting. Adjourn.
The Solid Waste Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on January 9th, 2019, at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Purchase of Landfill Dozer, 2019 Construction and Leachate Trucking Bids, Hauler Contracts, and Department Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, January 10th, at 8 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. January 10, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on pickup rentals; Possible closed session—Financial Administrative Assistant position vacancy; May act on items discussed closed session; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Haul solid waste leachate proposal; Steppe tank sealer; New shop update; New shop structure
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11 a.m. on January 10, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Activity update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law, Set next meeting date.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11 a.m. January 10, 2019, UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report – Strong Bodies Programming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.