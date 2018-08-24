VERNON COUNTY
Human Services—ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets August 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. Banta Building, 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua. Status report on Aging Plan; Report on sub-committees for Nutrition and Transportation; Report on data from Manager; Update on meal sites and home delivery for 2019-2020; Action on suggested donation rates for 2019; ADRC-VC Staff Report; Committee member feedback and guidance; Set next meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.