VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., February 15, 2019, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Amended. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Closed Session to Wisconsin Statues 19.85 (1) (f). 2018 Write-offs: Administrator’s report. Discussion on Future of Vernon Manor. Approve monthly bills and financials. Any other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Executive Committee & Finance Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. February 15, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Webinar- OpenGov/Vernon County Demo, Discussion & Questions, and Confirm next meeting date.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Feb. 18, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on transfer of 2018 funds and monthly vouchers; Discuss and Take Action on 2018 Aging plan self-assessment; Program Reports by Unit; Discussion on 2018 budget; Request to take action to fill vacancy; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. February 18th Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Update on invoice for call 2017-02; Discussion on new committee members; Responses Made; Discussion on contribution for purchase of breathing air compressor; Review/Approve new team members; Discussion and review/approval on 4 County HazMat Agreement. Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the County Board Room. Agenda items include: review and approve minutes from January 17, 2019 meeting, review and approve vouchers, Review of Policy 409 – Emergency Closings, Director’s Report, discussion of agenda items for next meeting, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjourn.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. February 21, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer report, Discussion/Approval to exceed budget to purchase Breathing Air Compressor, Financing of Bulldozer, Grant report, Review bills and Authorize payments; Confirm next meeting date.
