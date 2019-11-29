Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
North Side Business Development Commission meets Monday, December 2nd at 1 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve minutes, Business Development Agreement(s), Update on Construction in the Business Park, Next Mtg – December 16th 1 p.m.
The Veterans Service Committee will meet at 08:30 on December 3rd, 2019 in the Basement conference room of the Banta Building to discuss the veterans service ofﬁcers report of beneﬁts applied for by veterans in the last 3 months, review bills and authorize payment, State Transportation Grant and chargers.
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Vernon County Board of Adjustment on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Vernon County Boardroom, Courthouse 3 rd Floor, 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, Wisconsin, on Heidi Janksy’s request for a variance to develop in the hydraulic shadow.
Veteran Service Commission meets at 1:00 P.M. December 3rd, 2019 in the Basement of the Banta Building to discuss needy veteran’s issues and payments if there are any, Grants, Damaged Flag Holders, and confirm next meeting dates.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Wednesday, December 4 at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. NRCS Contribution Agreement Signing Authority, GCS Software Discussion, Recreational Trail Aids Resolution Approval, Blackhawk Park Dock Replacement, Municipal Prosperous Trading, Vehicle from Highway Approval, Jersey & Mlsna Dam Obstruction Removal Completion and Change Order Approval, Farmer of the Year Vote, Personnel Policies Discussion.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m., December 4, 2019, Extension Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report — Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; 2020 WAE4HYDP AND WACAA dues.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. December 4th, Erlandson Office bldg. 1 st Floor Conference Room. Discussion on possible move to new storage space for equipment; Director’s Report (Hazardous Materials Team update, Trainings/ Exercises); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Discussion on meeting dates for 2020; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. December 5, 2019, in Room 102, Courthouse Annex. County Farm Acreage for 2020. Lease, State Rates for HVAC Rental, Old Highway Shop uses, Old Laundry Building uses. Department Head report –2019 Review, 2020, Harvest on County Farm and Highway Shop Update.
Human Services—ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Banta Building, 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua. Staff member report, Change project – Transition Packets, Nutrition and Transportation sub-committee meeting updates, Aging Plan Review and update, Data and Statistics Report, Member feedback and guidance, Set meeting dates for 2020.
Securities & Facilities meets at 12:00 p.m. December 5, 2019, County Boardroom, Emergency Management update, Court Services Update, Enhanced Security Equipment update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update, new or other business to be discussed. Conﬁrm next meeting.