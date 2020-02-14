Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. February 17, 2020 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua.
Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action to Approve and Fill Economic Support Specialist Position and Developmental Disabilities Social Worker; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
NOTICE OF COUNTY MEETING VERNON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION CANVASS Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes, Section 7.60, the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday morning February 20, 2020 in Room 102 of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua, Wisconsin to conduct the official canvass of the February 18, 2020 Spring Primary Results.
Finance Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. February 20, 2020, in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the January 16, 2020 meeting, Treasurer Report, Report of Grants, Hiring Freeze, 2021 Budget Process, Finance procedures for Accounts Payable with Human Services Dept., Review of Non-Lapsing Accounts, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.
Finance and Executive committees will meet at approximately 11 a.m. today for a joint meeting.
Executive Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. February 20, 2019 in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Dairyland Power Plant Closure, Attrition of Services – Hiring Freeze, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3:00 p.m. on February 24, 2020 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Review and discuss the Viroqua meal site, Promises of the Vernon County Senior Nutrition Program, program overview and data, 2021 RFP’s for the Nutrition Program, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.