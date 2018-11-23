VERNON COUNTY
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County will hold a public hearing on November 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. to present the proposed §85.21 grant application at the Banta Building 402 Courthouse Square, Viroqua. Public comment will be received.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. November 27th, 1st Floor Conference Room, Erlandson Office bldg. Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan discussion/action for approval. Recommendation to County Board for approval; Director’s Report (Disaster Declaration update, Current Projects List) Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; other items for discussion; confirm next meeting date.
