VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Committee meets at 10 a.m. September 24, 2019 De Soto Community Center – 53 Crawford St. De Soto. Discussion and Action will include reports on the statewide meeting, continued discussion on transportation, enrollment data, policies and procedure updates, identified gaps/needs, outcomes, Committee Member input and set next meeting date.
The Vernon County Transportation Coordinating Committee meets at 12:00 p.m. at VARC Inc. in Viroqua on September 24, 2019. Program updates will be provided. Discussion of the 85.21 Specialized Transportation Assistance Program Set next meeting date, time and location.
Executive Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. September 25, 2019 in the Erlandson Building Basement Conference Room. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Discuss Salary Increases by Departments, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.