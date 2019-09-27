VERNON COUNTY
North Side Business Development Commission meets Monday, September 30th at 1 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve minutes, Elect Member(s) at Large, Standard Process Flow for Future Businesses, Business Evaluation Matrix – Sample Project for Scoring, Next Mtg – October 21st 1 p.m.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. October 2nd, Erlandson Office bldg. Basement Conference Room- EOC. Discussion on flooding/ watershed studies; Director’s Report (2019/ 2020 Grants update, Trainings/ Exercises); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. October 2nd, 2019 Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Interim Chief Todd Simonson- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Joe Schneider- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; Dan Nelson- VMH; Kehl Arnson- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management;—Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, October 7th at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Budget for 2020, Sample Room Tax Presentation, Tourism Commission and/or Tourism Non-Profit, Community Grant Matrix, EDA Grant Update, Other Business, Next Mtg – November 4th
