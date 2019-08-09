VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. August 12 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on Request to Fill Vacancy, Background Check policy, Sale of Minibus, Bids for Case Management System, Medicaid Expansion Resolution; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on August 14th, 2019 at S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Landfill Expansion, 2020 SWR Department Budget, and Department Update.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. August 15, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the July 18, 2019 meeting, Treasurer Report, Johnson & Block-Audit Exit report, Executive Committee report, Grant report, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.
Vernon Manor Trustees ~ Friday, August 16, 8:30 a.m., Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Approve monthly bills and financials. CLA and Assisted Living discussion/action. Assisted Living resolution discussion/action. Healthcare Life Safety Proposal discussion/action. Administrators report. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
