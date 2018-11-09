VERNON COUNTY
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. November 8, 2018, County Board Room, Purchase Emergency Chairs, Farm Rent- Attorney Ben Quackenbush, Door Lock Policy, County Board Room Sound System, Department Head report – Highway Shop update, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2018 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Review Highway shop plans, Proposed 2019 Budget, 11 a.m. Public Hearing, Resolution to Authorize to construct a new Highway facility and financing, Sheriff’s Office Reimbursement Fees, Wisconsin Professional Police Association Agreement—January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021, Vernon Communication Agreement, Support of Increased County Child Support Funding, Requesting Increased Funding and Oversight Reforms for Wisconsin’s Child Protective Services System, Renewal Liability/Workers/Property Insurance, Tentative 2019 County Board Meeting Dates.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 12:30 p.m. November 13, 2018 following the Vernon County Board meeting, Room 309, Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel activity update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law – Includes discussion of Kica ERD claim; Solid Waste hauler agreements;
and, Highway garage financing. Set next meeting date.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on November 14, 2018 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Public Gun Deer Hunting at Landfill, Tire Pricing, Hauler Contracts, and Department Update.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. November 15, 2018 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer report, Report on Grants, Review Bills and Authorize Payments, Confirm next Meeting Date.
