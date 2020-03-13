Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., March 13th, 2020 Vernon Manor Conference Room. Minutes of February 14th, 2020. Administrator’s report. February 2020, monthly bills and authorize payment. January 2020 financials. Corporate compliance policy and procedure. Assisted Living update. Commitment to other funds. Submission of CDBG Application. Construction on RCAC. Confirm next meeting. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. March 16, 2020 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action to Approve and Re-hire and fill ADRC/Mini Bus Driver and ESS Position; Discuss and Take Action on the Coon Valley Meal Site; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Finance Committee meets at 9:00 A.M. March 19, 2020 in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the February 20, 2020 meeting, Treasurer Report, Report of Grants, Purchasing of New County Voting machines for 2021-Finance options, 2021 Budget Process, Finance procedures for Accounts Payable with Human Services Dept., Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.
Executive Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. March 19, 2019 in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Dairyland Power Plant Closure, Attrition of Services – Hiring Freeze, Review of County Vehicle inventory, Review Budget Hearing template, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
Finance Committee meets at 9:00 A.M. March 20, 2020 in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Review of Non-Lapsing Accounts, 2021 Budget Process, Confirm next meeting date.