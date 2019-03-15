VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Committee meets at 9a.m. March 18, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on vouchers; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Closed Session to conduct Director’s Performance Evaluation. Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. March 21, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer report, Grant report, Review bills and Authorize payments; Confirm next meeting date.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, March 25th at 1:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, Approval of Bills, Review Website Design and Development Proposals for Vernon County Website and May Award Contract, Review, Score and May Award Community Grants, Other Business, Next Meeting – April 1st.
Veterans Service Committee meets at 08:30 a.m. 2 April 2019 in the basement of the Banta Building to discuss the Veterans Service Officer’s report of benefits applied for by Veterans in the last 3 months, review bills and authorize payment. State Transportation Grant and chargers.
Veterans Service Commission meets at 13:00 p.m. 2 April in the basement of the Banta Building to discuss needy Veteran’s issues and payments if there are any, Grants, Damaged Flag Holders, and confirm next meeting dates.
