VERNON COUNTY
The Zoning Committee will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Basement Conference Room at the Erlandson Building. Agenda items include: closed session for Zoning Administrator interviews.
The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, in room 309 of the Courthouse Annex building. Review and approve minutes from last meeting, public forum, finance review, Roadside park discussion, Spring clean-up, Co-chair proposal, Friends of the trail, Trailhead discussion, New business, set next meeting date.
Executive Committee & Finance Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. March 27, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Review paragraph from January 16, 2019 Minutes, Discuss Next Steps, PDF Conversion on Budget Breakdowns Nate Campbell, Discuss DRAFT Information Document for Long Term Planning, Department Head Input, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Other Assignments and Confirm next meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.