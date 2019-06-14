VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees: June 14, 2019, 8:30 a.m., Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Administrator’s report. Approve monthly bills and financials. Update signatures on Activity Department check book. Approve Johnson/Block 2018 audit. CLA presentation to County Board. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets Friday, June 14th at 9:00 a.m. in the Court Board Room, Review of Minutes, Treasurer’s Report, Update on Delinquent Loans, Review of Legal Counsel and Request for Proposals, Rules of the Board – Suggested Amendments to Reflect New Committee, Draft Manual/Policies for New Loan Program, Eligible Grant Projects with CLOSE funds, Other Business, next meeting TBD.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. June 17 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Corporation Counsel Assignment; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on RFP for Electronic Case Management System; Discuss and Take Action on Minibus repair or sale; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Buildings & Facilities and the Economic Development Advisory Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. June 18, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review & approve minutes, Annexation of Portions of County Farm and Vernon Manor Property to City of Viroqua, Intergovernmental Agreement Update, Appraisal for Sale of County Land, Other Business, Set next meeting date.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. June 20, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer report, Request to restructure two correctional officer positions, Generator repair funding, Grant Report, Set Dates & Guidelines for 2020 Budget & Budget Hearings, Review bills and authorize payments, confirm next meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.