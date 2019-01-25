VERNON COUNTY

County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Employee Recognition, Coulee Cap annual report, Resolution-County aid for Bridges/Culvert construction, Resolution-Ho Chunk allocation, Ordinances, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.

Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, February 4, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, Approval of Bills, 2019 Goals, Economic Development Coordinator Update, Canoecopia – Consider Participation, Community Grant Program – Decision Matrix Approval, Business Incentive Tools, Reports, Other Business, Next Meeting—March 18th.

