Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. January 28, 2020 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Employee Recognition, LWCD- department overview, Vernon Manor update, De Soto Area Emergency Services Radio Tower, Elected Officials Salaries, County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds, Increase hours to Legal Office Assistant Position, Assistant Zoning Administrator reclassification, Designation of Vernon County Snowmobile Trail Coordinator, Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Brenda Kay Kruger, Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Trent Johnson, Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Ronald W Nash & Rudy Beachy, Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Service Solutions Unlimited LLC, Repeal of Vernon County Wisconsin Code of Ordinances ch.58, art. I, § 58-2(a), Vernon County Policy and Procedure regarding Citizen Petitions for Advisory Referendums, Renewal of County Liability/Worker’s Compensation/Property Insurance, Ordinances, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.
The Buildings & Facilities Committee meets at 09:30:00 AM Feb 06 2020, in Highway Conference Room Building Uses, Erlandson Windows, Garage Roof, Department Head Report -Highway Shop Update, Card Locks, Parking Lot Signs, Approve Vouchers, Schedule next meeting