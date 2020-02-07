Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Highway Committee will meet at County Highway Department on Feb. 13 2020 at 09:30:00 a.m., Discussion and possible action on the following items: Proposals for bridge manager, culvert bids, ATV/UTV routes, RTA resolution; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Hwy shop, grant update, commissioner vehicle
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, February 13th at 9:30 a.m., Vernon County Land & Water at 220 Airport Rd., Sidie Hollow Improvements and Enhancements, Blackhawk Dock Update, Blackhawk Existing Dock Removal, Approval of new Building Lease, MDV Money, Timber Sale Bid Opening and Approval, Public Participation Process for Forestry 15 Year Plan, VSN MOU Approval, Watershed Planning Update, Accounts Manager Financial Report, Crop Prices (Phil Peterson-USDA-APHIS), 90% Date (Phil Peterson-USDA-APHIS), Claim Approvals (Phil Peterson-USDA-APHIS).
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m., February 13, 2020, Extension Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. on February 13, 2020 in Room 102, 1st floor of the Courthouse Annex. Approve vouchers, Discuss and Review offers on properties owned by Vernon County, Resolution – Procedure for Citizens Petitions for Advisory Referendums, Hoff—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law- update on current work including Messer ERD status; Highway litigation, Set next meeting date.