Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees ~ Friday, January 10, 2020 8:30 a.m., Vernon Manor Conference Room. Audience to visitors. Review previous proceedings. Approve monthly bills and financials. Annual seminar/training enrollment. Pre-paid time for consulting services. Administrators report. Assisted Living discussion. Closed session, Update on Maintenance/Custodial concerns. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. January 13, 2020 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action to Fill Dementia Care Specialist Position at ADRC; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Review Human Services Employee ELB payout request; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13th, 2020, on the 1st floor of the Courthouse Annex building in room 102. Finance review, maintenance review, trail acceptable use policy review, prairie development on the trail, friends of the trail update, social media update.
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 a.m. January 14, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; Demonstration of New Interactive County GIS Web Map; General Reports From Departments Managing Land Information; Report of County Surveyor on 2019 Activities; Audience to Visitors; Confirm next meeting.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on January 15th, 2020 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Virqoua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Discussion of Potential Landﬁll Expansion, Vouchers, and Department Update.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. January 16, 2020 in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the December 19, 2019 meeting, Treasurer Report, Report of Grants, Renewal of Audit Contract, Finance procedures for Accounts Payable with Human Services Dept., Review of Non-Lapsing Accounts, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date. Finance and Executive committees will meet at approximately 11 a.m. today for a joint meeting.
Executive Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. January 16, 2020 in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.