VERNON COUNTY
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 am. August 7th, Erlandson Office bldg. 1st Floor Conference Room. Review/possible approval of County Burn Ban Ordinance; Discussion/ possible action re Possible Amendments to Vernon Co Muni Code Ch. 18-35; Discussion/Action on purchase of Havis console; Discussion/Action on Part-time Assistant; Review 2020 Budget proposal; Director’s Report (Flooding July 19th, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV / UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); 2020 Budget Review and Adjournment.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. August 8, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Presentation by Enterprise on fleet vehicle options, Discussion and possible action on the following items: Village of Chaseburg ATV/UTV ordinance, 2020 Equipment purchases, Approve 2020 budget; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Shop update, infrastructure funding, flood
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, August 8th at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. 2020 Budget Approval, Approval for Lawnmower for Parks, Approval to Bid out Esofea Septic, Hydroseeder Rental for Landowners, Eagles Park (BA-Plunge Pool Repair Time Extension), July 19th Flood Update.
Securities & Facilities meets at 10:00 a.m. August 8, 2019, Jury Room. Emergency Management update, Court Services Update, Enhanced Security Equipment update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update, Security Lighting in hallways/stairwells update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. August 8, 2019, Extension Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Position Update – FoodWIse Coordinator; 2020 Educator Contract Language.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. on August 8, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Brandon Larson- Vernon County Muni Code Ch.18, County Wide Burn Ban Ordinance, Committee member’s reports/questions, Rules of the Board, Hoff Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law- Role of Legal Affairs, Set next meeting date.
Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. August 8, 2019 at the Vernon County Courthouse, Courthouse 2nd Floor—Jury Room. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, VC Prevention, Teen Court, Domestic Abuse Issues, Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Informed Care, YWCA/CASA, Veterans. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. August 8, 2019 in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on August 13, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permits, Administrators Report, and Heidi Jansky to address committee.
