VERNON COUNTY
Executive Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. June 26, 2019 in the Vernon Manor Conference Room. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Discuss Salary Increases by Departments, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. on July 9, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permits, Administrators Report, consideration for approval of cell towers and their conditions, and consideration on proposed staffing needs.
