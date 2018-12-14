VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., December 14, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review Nov. 9 and 29 proceedings. Audience to visitors. Closed Session to Wisconsin Statues 19.85 (1) (e). : Administrator’s report. Discussion on RFP’s, Future of Vernon Manor and referendum. Approve monthly bills and financials. Any other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Dec. 17, 2018 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on vouchers; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30a.m. Dec. 18, 2018 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Living Faith Food Pantry, Multi-Hazards Mitigation Plan, Resolution to Adopt the Vernon County Multi-Hazards Mitigation Plan 2018-2022, Abolish Deputy Sheriff Jail Sergeant Job Classification, Establish Correctional Officier Jail Sergeant Job Classification, 2020 Tax Levy Support of the Vernon Manor Nursing Home Projected Deficit, Conduct Countywide Advisory Referendum on Creation of Nonpartisan Procedure for the Preparation of Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Plans and Maps, AED Training for Board Members.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. December 20, 2018 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer report, Report on Grants, Employee PTO Rollover or Payout, Funding of New IBS Time Entry and Tracking System, Ho-Chunk Requests, Review Bills and Authorize Payments, Confirm next Meeting Date.
