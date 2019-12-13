Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees ~ Friday, December 13, 8:30 a.m., Vernon Manor Conference Room. Audience to visitors. Review previous proceedings. Approve monthly bills and financials. Review 2020 Capitol. Administrators report. Assisted Living discussion. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn. Notice of Possible Quorum: Lunch at Gasser’s, following meeting.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. December 16, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Review and Approve Line item Transfer in 2019 Budget; Review & Take Action on DHS RFP process for Vehicle Replacement and Purchase; Discuss & Take Action to Fill CST position in Family and Children’s Unit and LTS Unit Supervisor Position; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Viroqua Business Park Commission meets Monday, December 16th at 1 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve minutes, Update on Construction in the Business Park, Discussion of Process, Business Development Agreement(s), Marketing Plan Update, Next Meeting-January 20th at 1 p.m.
Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Committee meets at 10 a.m. December 17, 2019 De Soto Community Center – 53 Crawford St. DeSoto. Discussion and Action will include reports on the statewide meeting, continued discussion on transportation, enrollment data, policies and procedure updates, identified gaps/needs, outcomes, Committee Member input and set next meeting date.
The Vernon County Transportation Coordinating Committee meets at 12:00 p.m. at VARC Inc. in Viroqua on December 17, 2019. Program updates will be provided. Set next meeting date, time and location.
Executive Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. December 18, 2019 in the Sheriff’s Department Conference Room, 1320 Bad Ace Court. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Printer/Copier purchases and maintenance contracts, County Vehicles/Personal Vehicles, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. December 19, 2019 in Room 102, 1 st floor of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the November 21, 2019 meeting, Treasurer Report, Report of Grants, Finance procedures for Accounts Payable with Human Services Dept., Review of Non-Lapsing Accounts, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.