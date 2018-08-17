VERNON COUNTY
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. August 20th Basement Conference Room Erlandson Bldg. Approve Replacement committee member; EPCRA grant update, Discussion/Action on purchase of new pickup truck; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3:00 p.m. on August 27, 2018 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Conversation regarding La Farge and Readstown meal sites, 2019 and 2020 site updates, 2019 Suggested Donation Rate and Nutrition Program Updates. Set next meeting date.
