VERNON COUNTY
The Vernon County Transportation Coordinating Committee meets at 12:00 p.m. at VARC Inc. on December 5, 2018. Program updates will be provided and there will be a review of the ADRC proposed §85.21 application. Set next meeting date, time and location.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. December 6, 2018, County Boardroom, Blinds County Boardroom, Door lock policy, County Board Sound System, Designate smoking area, County Farm Rent Proposals, Camera viewing policy, Department Head report – Air quality testing, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
Human Services—ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets December 6, 2018 at 10 a.m. Banta Building, 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua. Status reports on 3-Year Aging Plan, sub-committees (Nutrition and Transportation), Meal Site Plan and suggested donation, Customer Satisfaction Survey results; Data and Statistics; ADRC-VC Staff Report; Committee member feedback and guidance; Set next meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.