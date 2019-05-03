VERNON COUNTY
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. Village of Stoddard, Stoddard WI, Leaders and Presentation, Review of Bills, Hidden Valley – Featured County 2021, County Room Tax Update, Community Grant Update, EDA Grant Update, County Website Update, Other Business, Next Meeting – June 3rd.
Solid Waste Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on May 8, 2019 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Hauler Contract, Letter from Revolutions Plastics, Recycling Program, and Department Update.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. May 8, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on the following items: La Farge ATV ordinance; highway funding resolution, 2019 construction, hiring highway 14 patrolman; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Shop update; Training update.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, May 9, at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Phosphorus Municipality Opportunities for Vernon County, Emergency Manure Management Plan, Parks Soda Machine Update, Esofea Park Update, Upper Sidie Update, Duck Egg Signage Update, Goat Project Update.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11 a.m. May 9, 2019, UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Position Update – FoodWIse Coordinator.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 9, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Resolution Citizens United, Committee member’s reports/questions, Hoff Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Survey, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law, Status of Purchasing policies, Citizens United resolution (discussion of), annexation update. Conferring with Legal Counsel with Respect to Kica ERD Claim. Review of Corporation Counsel Evaluation/Survey. Set next meeting date.
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., May 10, 2019, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Johnson/Block 2018 audit report. Administrator’s report. Decertifying beds. Approve monthly bills and financials. Executive Committee Capital request. Closed session: Administrator’s Evaluation. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on May 14, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permit, review/approve payment of bills, Administrators Report.
