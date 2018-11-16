VERNON COUNTY

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County will hold a public hearing on November 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. to present the proposed §85.21 grant application at the Banta Building 402 Courthouse Square, Viroqua. Public comment will be received.

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. on November 26, 2018 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Conversation regarding De Soto and Viroqua meal sites, 2019 and 2020 site updates, and Nutrition Program Updates. Set meeting dates for 2019.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.