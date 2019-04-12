VERNON COUNTY
Buildings & Facilities and the Economic Development Advisory Committee meets at 12:30 p.m. April 12th, 2019, in the County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Annexation Portions of County Farm to the City of Viroqua TID District New Highway Facility, Adjourn the Economic Development Advisory Coordinated Committee, Buildings & Facilities Planning Committee Continues, Land & Water Building Remodel & Lease Agreement, IT Cameras, Announcements, Set next meeting date.
Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets Friday, April 12th at 2:00 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review of Minutes, Treasurer’s Report, Update on Delinquent Loans, Options for CDBG Close, Other Business, next meeting TBD.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. April 15th Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Update on call 2017-02; Discussion on new committee members; Farm Manure Emergency Response Plan; Discussion on HazMat call 2015-01 (may enter into closed session); Review By-laws; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on April 16, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse Federal Watershed Assistance update with Scott Mueller from NRCS, Incident Command Requirements Refresher, Revolving Loan Update, Election of 2 board members to the Human Services Committee for a 3-year team, and one community member for a 3-year term, Election of two members to Vernon Manor Committee for a 3-year term, 2019 Ho Chunk Funds for Flood Recovery, Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant Agreement, Approval to move forward with intergovernmental Agreement-Memorandum of understanding with the City of Viroqua for EDA Grant, Annexation of land to the City of Viroqua in Conjunction with EDA Grant, Designation of Vernon County Snowmobile Trail Coordinator, Outdoor Recreation Aids, Repeal of Vernon County, Wisconsin Code of Ordinances ch. art. I, §2-63 (2016) and Amendment to County Board Rules regarding Public Bidding for Purchases Exceeding $25,000, Budget 2019, Additional Funds to Cover State Mental Health Institution Costs, Notice of Disallowance of Claim, Ordinances, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on April 17th, 2019 at S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Purchase of New Hook Truck/Leachate Truck, and Department Update.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. April 18, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the March 21, 2019 meeting, Treasurer report, Grant report, Review bills and Authorize payments; Confirm next meeting date.
