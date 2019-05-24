VERNON COUNTY
Executive Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. May 29, 2019 in the Sheriff’s Conference Room at the Sheriff’s Building. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Discuss DRAFT Committee Recommendation Format Example Calumet County, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, June 3rd at 8:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Approval of Bills, Budget for 2020, EDA Grant Update, Revolving Loan Program Update, Room Tax Update, County Website Update, Other Business, Next Mtg – July 1st Coon Valley
