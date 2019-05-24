VERNON COUNTY

Executive Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. May 29, 2019 in the Sheriff’s Conference Room at the Sheriff’s Building. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Discuss DRAFT Committee Recommendation Format Example Calumet County, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.

Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, June 3rd at 8:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Approval of Bills, Budget for 2020, EDA Grant Update, Revolving Loan Program Update, Room Tax Update, County Website Update, Other Business, Next Mtg – July 1st Coon Valley

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.