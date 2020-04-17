Meeting agendas
Meetings

Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY

County Board of Supervisors meets on April 21, 2002 at 6 p.m. in the County Board room by Cisco WebEx. Introduction of the new board members, Election of officers and elected committees, Proclamation declaring emergency in the County of Vernon, WI, 2020 Ho-Chunk funding for Community Grant, 2020 Ho-Chunk for Vernon County, Cancelling of Outstanding Checks, Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Ronald W Nash & Rudy Beachy, Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Stacey Arneson, Adoption of Fair Housing Ordinance, Memorials, Remonstrance, Reports of Committees, Adjournment.

