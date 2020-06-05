Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Banta Building, 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua. COVID-19 update, Staff member report, ADRC Advisory Board By-Laws, 5310 Compliance Review, Nutrition and Transportation sub-committee meeting updates, Data and Statistics Report, Member Discussion and feedback, Set next meeting date.
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 am June 9, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex Via WebEx Meeting. Review & approve vouchers; Land Information Fund Report; WLIP Retained Fee Report; Amendment of 2020 Budget to Include Rev/Exp from USGS 3DEP LiDAR Grant; Land Information Office 2021 Budget Discussion; Public GIS Web App; Audience to Visitors; Confirm next meeting.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Radio System Update – Ontario Tower, and Adjournment.
Highway Committee—Jun 11 2020 will meet at WebEx on Jun 11 2020 at 09:30:00 AM, review and approve possible skid steer purchase, land sales off old hwy property, renting lot space (old hwy), truck bids, Commissioner’s Report; bridges, new shop issues pending, DOT revenues
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m., June 11, 2020 via Zoom. Agenda to include: Review/approve minutes from the March 12, 2020 meeting. Review bills/authorize payment; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; WEXA Dues.
