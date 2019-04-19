VERNON COUNTY
Executive Committee will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday April 24, 2019 in the Sheriff Conference Room at the Sheriff Building. Review/approve minutes for the March 27, 2019 meeting. Discuss Draft Mission Statement Serena Inman. Priority Budgeting. Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Roger Call. Department Head Input. Next Meeting Agenda Items, Assignments? Confirm next meeting date. Adjournment.
Buildings & Facilities and the Economic Development Advisory Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. April 26, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Annexation Portions of County Farm to the City of Viroqua TID District New Highway Facility, Railroad Avenue, North and South of Town Shop GTA Funds, Total Acres Annexation, Municipal Services, Land Sale Terms, Announcements, Set next meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.