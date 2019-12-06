Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
The Veterans Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6th, 2019 in County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Agenda items include: closed session on Veterans Service Officer interviews, confirmation of next meeting date(s), and adjourn.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 in the Courthouse Conference Room 101. Agenda items include: review and approve minutes from November 12th, 2019 meeting, review and approve vouchers, discuss and take possible action on DA request to add Administrative Assistant position hours, discuss and take possible action on Register of Deeds, Treasurer, and County Clerk Elected Officials Salaries for 2021-2024, director’s report, discussion of agenda items for next meeting, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjourn.
The Board of Health will meet at 1 p.m. December 10, 2019 in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on December 11th, 2019 at the solid waste/recycling facility, S3705 County Highway LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Discussion of Potential Landfill Expansion, Acceptable Landfill Material and Removal Charges, 2020 Hauler Licenses, Vouchers, and Department Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. December 12, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on the following items: cell phone policy, shop use/rent, cleaning service for new highway bathrooms, transfer of TRIP funds, lawn mower purchase, review and approve Routine Maintenance Agreement from state DOT. Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) — grants, new shop, horse bill assembly.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. on December 12, 2019 in Room 102, 1st floor of the Courthouse Annex. Approve vouchers, Rules of the Board—Advisory Referendums, Hoff—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law- update on current work including for Sheriffs and Highway, Set next meeting date.