VERNON COUNTY

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. on September 3, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Brandon Larson- Vernon County Muni Code Ch.18, County Wide Burn Ban Ordinance, Committee member’s reports/questions, Discussion reconsideration of amendment to Finance Ordinance (muni Code Ch. 2, Art. 3), Rules of the Board, Hoff Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law- Role of Legal Affairs Committee, including as related to ordinance passage generally and pending litigations, Closed session conferring with Legal Counsel, Set next meeting date.

AGENDA FINANCE COMMITTEE

ORDER OF APPEARANCES FOR THE YEAR 2020 COUNTY BUDGET HEARINGS

SEPTEMBER 4th, SEPTEMBER 5th, (SEPT. 10, if necessary), SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2019

County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex

There could be a quorum of any committee present — for information only.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

8:30 AM Finance Committee

9:00 AM District Attorney

9:10 AM UW-Extension

9:30 AM Treasurer

9:50 AM Highway

10:00 AM Building & Facilities

10:15 AM Grant Writer

10:30 AM Econ.Dev./Tourism/Promotion

10:45 AM Coroner

11:00 AM Register of Deeds

11:15 AM Clerk of Court/Fam.Court Comm.

NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action

1:00 PM Zoning

1:15 PM Solid Waste & Recycling

1:30 PM Human Services

RECESS FOR THE DAY

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

9:00 AM LWCD/Parks/Land Info

9:20 AM Health

9:40 AM Veterans

10:00 AM Computer Resource

10:15 AM Emergency Management

10:30 AM Personnel

10:40 AM Corporation Counsel

10:50 AM County Clerk/Elections

11:00 AM County Libraries

11:15 AM County Farm

NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action

1:00 PM Sheriff Department

1:20 PM Vernon Manor

1:40 PM Review of miscellaneous budget categories not represented by a committee or dept. adm.

RECESS FOR THE DAY

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

9:00 AM Call-back of departments if necessary

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

FOLLOWING COUNTY BOARD MEETING

12:01 PM Review/revise/act on final departmental budget projections, estimated revenues and tentative tax levy.

***AGENDA TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE AND MAY VARY SLIGHTLY DUE TO LENGTH OF DEPARTMENT PRESENTATIONS AND COMMITTEE QUESTIONS.***

Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 am. September 4th, Erlandson Office bldg. 1 st Floor Conference Room. Discussion on transfer of property purchased with FEMA funds; Command Post Generator; Director’s Report (Flooding July 19th Update, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.

Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. September 5, 2019, in Room 309, Parking Lot Options, Joint Purchase Options on New Mower, Carpet ADRC, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update, New Custodian and Supply Service for Custodial Supplies.

Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.

