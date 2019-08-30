VERNON COUNTY
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. on September 3, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Brandon Larson- Vernon County Muni Code Ch.18, County Wide Burn Ban Ordinance, Committee member’s reports/questions, Discussion reconsideration of amendment to Finance Ordinance (muni Code Ch. 2, Art. 3), Rules of the Board, Hoff Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law- Role of Legal Affairs Committee, including as related to ordinance passage generally and pending litigations, Closed session conferring with Legal Counsel, Set next meeting date.
AGENDA FINANCE COMMITTEE
ORDER OF APPEARANCES FOR THE YEAR 2020 COUNTY BUDGET HEARINGS
SEPTEMBER 4th, SEPTEMBER 5th, (SEPT. 10, if necessary), SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2019
County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex
There could be a quorum of any committee present — for information only.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
8:30 AM Finance Committee
9:00 AM District Attorney
9:10 AM UW-Extension
9:30 AM Treasurer
9:50 AM Highway
10:00 AM Building & Facilities
10:15 AM Grant Writer
10:30 AM Econ.Dev./Tourism/Promotion
10:45 AM Coroner
11:00 AM Register of Deeds
11:15 AM Clerk of Court/Fam.Court Comm.
NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action
1:00 PM Zoning
1:15 PM Solid Waste & Recycling
1:30 PM Human Services
RECESS FOR THE DAY
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
9:00 AM LWCD/Parks/Land Info
9:20 AM Health
9:40 AM Veterans
10:00 AM Computer Resource
10:15 AM Emergency Management
10:30 AM Personnel
10:40 AM Corporation Counsel
10:50 AM County Clerk/Elections
11:00 AM County Libraries
11:15 AM County Farm
NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action
1:00 PM Sheriff Department
1:20 PM Vernon Manor
1:40 PM Review of miscellaneous budget categories not represented by a committee or dept. adm.
RECESS FOR THE DAY
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
9:00 AM Call-back of departments if necessary
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
FOLLOWING COUNTY BOARD MEETING
12:01 PM Review/revise/act on final departmental budget projections, estimated revenues and tentative tax levy.
***AGENDA TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE AND MAY VARY SLIGHTLY DUE TO LENGTH OF DEPARTMENT PRESENTATIONS AND COMMITTEE QUESTIONS.***
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 am. September 4th, Erlandson Office bldg. 1 st Floor Conference Room. Discussion on transfer of property purchased with FEMA funds; Command Post Generator; Director’s Report (Flooding July 19th Update, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. September 5, 2019, in Room 309, Parking Lot Options, Joint Purchase Options on New Mower, Carpet ADRC, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update, New Custodian and Supply Service for Custodial Supplies.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
