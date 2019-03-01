VERNON COUNTY
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. March 6th, 1st Floor Conference Room, Erlandson Office bldg. Director’s Report (Breathing Air Compressor Update, FEMA Update, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; other items for discussion; confirm next meeting date.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. March 7, 2019, Highway Shop future use, Custodian Restructure, Annual Generator Test, Long Term Planning/Office Space Options, Banta Building Roof, Department Head Review, Department Head report – HVAC position, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, March 7th at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Vernon County Deer Herd and CDAC Update, Blackhawk Park Store Contract Lease Approval, Annual Non-Metallic Mining Update, Dams Update, Approval for Emergency Manure Clean up Expenses.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on March 12, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, PUBLIC HEARINGS ON BUG TUSSEL WI-FI/CELL TOWERS IN TOWN OF HILLSBORO AND JEFFERSON, legal process update, Administrators Report.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, March 14th, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV / UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Radio Service Engineer—discussion, and Adjournment.
