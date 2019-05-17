VERNON COUNTY

Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets Monday, May 20th at 8:30 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex Room 309, Review of Minutes, Treasurer’s Report, Update on Delinquent Loans, Review of Legal Counsel and Request for Proposals, Resolution to Purchase RLF Loans, Restructure of new Revolving Loan Program, Other Business, next meeting TBD.

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3:00 pm on May 20, 2019 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Conversation regarding Viroqua and Westby meal sites, Aging Plan Updates, Senior Farmer Market Vouchers, Local Advertisements, Nutrition Program Updates; Advisory Member input; and set next meeting date.

