VERNON COUNTY
Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets Monday, May 20th at 8:30 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex Room 309, Review of Minutes, Treasurer’s Report, Update on Delinquent Loans, Review of Legal Counsel and Request for Proposals, Resolution to Purchase RLF Loans, Restructure of new Revolving Loan Program, Other Business, next meeting TBD.
The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3:00 pm on May 20, 2019 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Conversation regarding Viroqua and Westby meal sites, Aging Plan Updates, Senior Farmer Market Vouchers, Local Advertisements, Nutrition Program Updates; Advisory Member input; and set next meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.