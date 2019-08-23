VERNON COUNTY
The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3:00 p.m. on August 26, 2019 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Review and discuss the De Soto and Hillsboro meal sites, code of conduct and behavioral policy for participants of the nutrition program, program overview and data, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.
Executive Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. August 28, 2019 in the Erlandson Building Basement Conference Room. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Discuss Salary Increases by Departments, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
Human Services—ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Banta Building, 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua. Rep. Oldenburg, Dementia Care Specialist, Data and Statistics Report, ADRC program updates, Staff member report, Member feedback and guidance, Set next meeting date.
