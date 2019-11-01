County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. November 5, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Proposed 2020 Budget, 11 AM Public Hearing, Authorizing Transfer of Funds – Farm, TPED Community Grant update, Opioid Multi District Litigation may enter into closed session, Repeal of Vernon County Wisconsin Code of Ordinances ch. 2, art. I, § 2-63 (2016) and Amendment to County Board Rules regarding Public Bidding for Purchases exceeding $25,000, Emergency Services Radio System Upgrades, Forest Annual Work Plan for 2020, QCD from Vernon County WI, to the City of Hillsboro WI, a Municipal Corporation, Resolution to Conduct County Wide Advisory Referendum on Legislative Direction to Accept Federal Medicaid Tax Dollars and Expand Health Services to Wisconsin Residents, Renewal Liability/Worker’s Compensation/Property Insurance, Tentative 2020 County Board Meeting Dates.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. November 6th, Erlandson Office bldg. 1st Floor Conference Room. Access and Functional Needs Assessment survey; Director’s Report (Emergency Plans, Trainings/ Exercises); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. November 7, 2019, in Room 102, Review and Possible Revoking of Farm Contract, Carpet County Board Room, Reclass of Building Custodian, Tool allowance for HVAC Tech, Department Head report –New Mower
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County will hold a public hearing on November 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to present the proposed §85.21 transportation grant application at the Banta Building 402 Courthouse Square Viroqua. Public comment will be received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.