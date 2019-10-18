VERNON COUNTY
North Side Business Development Commission meets Monday, October 21st at 1 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve minutes, Zoning for Business Park, Standard Development Agreement, Marketing Plan, Business Park Name, Meeting with Potential Businesses, Next Mtg – November 18th 1 p.m.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 pm October 21st , Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Review/ Approve Revisions to By-Laws; Reaffirm State Compliance Inspector; Update on Off-Site Planning Facilities; HazMat team member update; Discussion/Action on Drone pilot payroll; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
Members of the Building and Facilities Committee and the North Side Business Development Commission will be meeting for a video conference with U.S. Economic Development Administration regarding construction management for the Vernon County and City of Viroqua grant on Monday, October 28th at 11:00 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex. There could be a quorum at this training.
