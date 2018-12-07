VERNON COUNTY
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. on December 11, 2018 in the UW Extension Conference Room, 2nd Floor Erlandson Bldg, 318 Fairlane Dr, Viroqua to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review and approve monthly bills for payment, Administrators Report, discuss septic laws by Amish Community members.
Land Information Council meets at 9:30 am December 11, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; Staff reports; County Surveyor Position; Revisit 2019 WLIP Grant Application; 2019-2021 Land Information Plan Approval; Audience to Visitors; Confirm next meeting.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. December 12, 2018, Vernon County Highway Department. Review and approve bids for new patrol truck; Review and approve agreement from State DOT – flooding repairs; Discussion and possible action on renting heated storage for De Soto route; Discussion and possible action comp time payout; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Hire for office vacancy
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on December 12th, 2018, Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Mattress Recycling, Individual Tire Pricing, Dumpster Scraping Fee, Non-Contract MSW & C&D Rates, Hauler Contracts, and Department Update.
The Board of Health will meet at 1 p.m. December 12, Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, December 13th, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV / UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Resolution – Abolish job classification Deputy Sheriff Jail Sergeant; Resolution – Create job classification Correctional Officer Jail Sergeant; Vernon County Shinning Ordinance; and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee Meets Thursday, Dec. 13th at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Update on VSN Collaboration, Update on Army Corp of Engineers Proposal, Vote for Conservation Farmer of the Year, Vote for Conservation Landowner of the Year, Vote for Conservation Teacher of the Year.
Securities & Facilities meets at 10:00 a.m. December 13, 2018, Jury Room, Emergency Management update, Court Services Update, Enhanced Security Equipment update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update, Security Lighting in hallways/stairwells update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:00 a.m. on December 13, 2018 in Room 101 adjacent to the Clerk of Court, Approve Vouchers, David Stouvenel, Question referring to property taxes, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel activity update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law – Includes discussion of Kica ERD claim, Set next meeting date.
Ag & Extension Committee: Meets at 11:00 a.m. December 13, 2018, UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Refilling Family Living Position; 2019 Educator Contract; Area Extension Director Report.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. December 17 th Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. New F250 truck; Responses Made; Training Update/ Team Validation; Review/Approve new team members; Update on payment for call 2017-01; Discussion on invoice for call 2017-02; Discussion on 4 County HazMat Agreement. Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
