VERNON COUNTY
The Zoning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on December 27, 2018 in Conference Room 309 at the Vernon County Courthouse. Agenda items include: closed session for possible Zoning Department restructuring and Zoning Administrator position.
Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. January 2nd, 2019 Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Daron Jefson- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Joe Schneider- DOT; Trace Frost- DOT Safety Report; Dan Nelson- VMH; Kehl Arnson- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management; Tim Hundt- WVRQ; confirm next meeting date.
Buildings and Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. January 3, 2019, Erlandson Building, Discussion of 2019 Projects, Blinds County Board Room, Department Head report – Generator Testing Results, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
